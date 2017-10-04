The Genius Hack For Transforming Into a Beautiful Mermaid With Makeup

Mermaids — hands down — are predicted to be one of the hottest Halloween costumes for the 2016 season. While we all want to be ethereal sea creatures IRL, on Halloween we have a legit reason to transform ourselves into the modern-day version of Ariel. Get into a sea siren spirit via shimmering scales on your cheekbones, ocean-hued eyed shadow, and a rainbow waves.

In case you aren't quite sure how to recreate this look yourself (even though you've watched countless Instagram and YouTube tutorials already), we've asked for help from MAC Senior Artist Keri Blair to take us through the steps to getting mermaid ready.

