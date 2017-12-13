 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Micellar-Water-Infused Hair Care Is Going to Be Everywhere in 2018
Beauty Influencer Gift Guide
You'll Actually Want All of These 10 Gifts Picked by Urban Decay Founder Wende Zomnir
Beauty Tips
8 New Ways to Upgrade Your Lashes
Kim Kardashian
Kardashian Makeup Artist Mario Dedivanovic Divulges His Favorite Holiday Beauty Gifts
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Micellar-Water-Infused Hair Care Is Going to Be Everywhere in 2018

Micellar water is a wildly talked-about skincare category. Cliffs Notes: it's essentially a water-based makeup remover and face cleanser that requires no rinsing off. So it's optimal for those of us who are a bit lazy with our routines or just looking for a gentle product. Oh yeah, and it's a "French girl" beauty secret, since the French brand Bioderma put it on the map.

Now, the category has grown beyond skin cleansing to hair care. In 2018, we predict it will be a buzzy ingredient for hair. But is the micellar water you use on your hair similar to what goes on your face?

"From a gentle cleaning standpoint, they are similar," said Herbal Essences R&D Expert Rachel Zipperian (Herbal Essences has a micellar water shampoo line hitting stores in January). "Micelles are tiny cleaning ingredients that are designed to gently remove dirt and oil and easily rinse away in water. The main difference is how you use the products. You don't need to rinse Micellar water products in skin care because the micelles are already activated in the product so they can effectively work on a cotton ball or wipe. In hair care, you do have to rinse micellar shampoo out when you're done lathering. The rinse water is needed to activate the micelles to carry the trapped dirt and oils from hair."

Hair pro Philip Berkovitz's Philip B. products have a Conditioning Water Spray. He breaks down the science of why the ingredients works for both skin and hair: "Much like micellar water for the skin — that are tiny spheres of oil suspended in water — for the hair, it is also the same principle. But it is more refined nanospheres of plant extracts." He noted that when micellar water is combined with glycerin, the formula can act as a natural humectant. This attracts moisture to the hair for a more rejuvenating effect. I often use his spray as I would a dry shampoo (from midlength to ends) to fix limp or second-day hair.

Though it is called water, it won't make your hair greasy. In fact, it should have the opposite effect. "Want to know the magic behind the micelles?" Zipperian questioned. "It can be tough to wash away oil because oil repels water. The tiny but powerful cleaning micelles work so well because they are essentially bipolar. One side of the micelle is attracted to oil, the other end is attracted to water. During use, the micelle is activated so it can trap the oil and suspend it in water that is then rinsed away."

Convinced and ready to start using micellar water on your hair? Keep reading to discover five unique haircare products that all contain it!

Redken Clean Maniac Micellar Shampoo
Herbal Essences Micellar Water & Blue Ginger Shampoo
Philip B. Conditioning Water
Pantene PRO-V Micellar Revitalize Shampoo
DevaCurl Buildup Buster Micellar Water Cleansing Serum
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Popsugar InterviewsBeauty ShoppingBeauty ProductsHair
Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad's New Chin-Length Bob Hairstyle Will Be Everywhere in 2018
by Victoria Messina
Half-Asian Women Stereotypes
Hair
13 Beauty Problems Only Half-Asian, Half-Caucasian Women Will Understand
by Stephanie Wong
Best Hair Straightening Brush
Amazon
This Hair-Straightening Brush on Amazon Is Exploding in Sales, and It's Only $30
by Macy Cate Williams
Best Sephora Holiday Beauty Sets 2017
Holiday Beauty
9 Sephora Holiday Beauty Sets That Offer Major Steals and Deals
by Lauren Levinson
Midlength Party Hairstyles
Holiday Beauty
20 Party Hairstyles That Are Perfect For Midlength Hair
by Tori Crowther
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds