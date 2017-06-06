6/06/17 6/06/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Disney Mickey and Minnie Hair Clips Add Some Disney Magic to Your Princess-Worthy Hair With These Cute Clips June 6, 2017 by Sarah Siegel 81 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Disney devotees are about to fall in love with the hair clips they've been wishing upon a star for. Thanks to gift store Box Lunch, fans of Mickey and Minnie Mouse can now wear the pair in their hair. The two magical packs come clipped on cute Mickey- and Minnie Mouse-shaped packaging and include a set for each mouse. The Mickey Mouse set includes two head-shaped barrettes in gold and black, and the Minnie set includes an outline of the mouse's iconic bows in rose and yellow gold. These hair clips would be an adorable addition to a half-up hairstyle or used to pin your bangs to one side. They're a subtle way to show your love of Disney's first couple while adding style to your princess-worthy locks. RelatedThese Magical Sheet Masks Will Delight Disney and K-Beauty Fans Alike Love and Madness Disney Minnie Mouse Metal Hair Clip Set Love and Madness Disney Minnie Mouse Metal Hair Clip Set ($11) Love and Madness Disney Minnie Mouse Metal Hair Clip Set $11 from boxlunch.com Buy Now Love and Madness Disney Minnie Mouse Metal Hair Clip Set Love and Madness Disney Minnie Mouse Metal Hair Clip Set ($11) Love and Madness Disney Minnie Mouse Metal Hair Clip Set $11 from boxlunch.com Buy Now Love and Madness Disney Mickey Mouse Hair Clip Set Love and Madness Disney Mickey Mouse Hair Clip Set ($11) Love and Madness Disney Mickey Mouse Hair Clip Set $11 from boxlunch.com Buy Now Love and Madness Disney Mickey Mouse Hair Clip Set Love and Madness Disney Mickey Mouse Hair Clip Set ($11) Love and Madness Disney Mickey Mouse Hair Clip Set $11 from boxlunch.com Buy Now Share this post Minnie MouseBeauty ShoppingDisneyHair AccessoriesBeauty ProductsHairShopping