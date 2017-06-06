 Skip Nav
Add Some Disney Magic to Your Princess-Worthy Hair With These Cute Clips

Mickey and Minnie Hair Clips

Add Some Disney Magic to Your Princess-Worthy Hair With These Cute Clips

Disney devotees are about to fall in love with the hair clips they've been wishing upon a star for. Thanks to gift store Box Lunch, fans of Mickey and Minnie Mouse can now wear the pair in their hair.

The two magical packs come clipped on cute Mickey- and Minnie Mouse-shaped packaging and include a set for each mouse. The Mickey Mouse set includes two head-shaped barrettes in gold and black, and the Minnie set includes an outline of the mouse's iconic bows in rose and yellow gold.

These hair clips would be an adorable addition to a half-up hairstyle or used to pin your bangs to one side. They're a subtle way to show your love of Disney's first couple while adding style to your princess-worthy locks.

Love and Madness Disney Minnie Mouse Metal Hair Clip Set
Love and Madness Disney Minnie Mouse Metal Hair Clip Set

Love and Madness Disney Minnie Mouse Metal Hair Clip Set ($11)

Love and Madness Disney Minnie Mouse Metal Hair Clip Set
$11
from boxlunch.com
Buy Now
Love and Madness Disney Mickey Mouse Hair Clip Set
Love and Madness Disney Mickey Mouse Hair Clip Set

Love and Madness Disney Mickey Mouse Hair Clip Set ($11)

Love and Madness Disney Mickey Mouse Hair Clip Set
$11
from boxlunch.com
Buy Now
