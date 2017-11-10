 Skip Nav
20 Party Hairstyles That Are Perfect For Midlength Hair

The holidays are the perfect time to experiment with your beauty looks. With any luck, you'll have a little extra time off to spend on your hair and makeup, the perfect excuse to give the difficult-looking plait you've pinned a go. While we could lust over these long-haired party styles, midlength babes can be just as glamorous through the festive season, too.

Ahead, see some of our favorite party hairstyles. Start practicing now, and you'll have these looks nailed by New Year's Eve.

