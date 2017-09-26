Milk Makeup's New "Space Jam" Palette Will Give You a Holographic Glow

Remember Space Jam? The 1996 basketball movie starring Michael Jordan (and some Looney Tunes) is forever a childhood favorite. That's why we were already fans of Milk Makeup's new highlighter quad named after the film before we even got our hands on it. Then, we tested out the shimmery powders ourselves and confirmed what we already guessed: it's a slam dunk.

The Holographic Powder Quad ($49), available at Sephora, is new for the holidays. It features Mars, a golden peach shade already available in stick form, along with three new pearlescent colors: icy blue, frosted pink, and snow white. The formula is buttery soft thanks to a talc-free combination of moisturizing avocado oil, coconut oil, and mango butter. Plus, the creamy, easy-to-blend texture also gives major pigment in just one swipe.

The cool shades are definitely not for the subtle, but we could see the powders being used for eye shadow too if blue cheekbones aren't your thing. Best of all, the highlighters are formulated with actual meteorite powder, so we literally mean it when we say it's out of this world.