See EVERY Product in the Fenty Beauty Galaxy Collection Up Close and Personal
This 1 Trick Will Ensure You Never Wear the Wrong Lipstick Again
What You Should Smell Like, According to Your Zodiac Sign
Hold Up, Millie Bobby Brown's Hair Is So Long and Luscious Now!

It's been more than a year since Millie Bobby Brown catapulted to Hollywood and fashion fame after starring in the Netflix hit Stranger Things. For as long as she's been in the spotlight, we've been used to seeing her hair extremely short (the 13-year-old did, after all, actually shave her head to play Eleven).

On the red carpet, Millie usually favors her hair tightly pulled back in buns, ponytails, and slicked back. You can imagine our surprise, then, when she showed up to the season two premiere of her show with blunt shoulder-length hair, worn down.

Seriously, what hair vitamins does she take, because my hair has grown exactly one and a half inches since a year ago. She's blessed. Her strands are also looking ridiculously shiny and healthy. We think this calls for appreciation at all angles.

See more photos of her new style, ahead.

Can We Talk About How Amazing Millie Bobby Brown's Skin Looks?
