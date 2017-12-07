 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Miss Jamaica Wins Again by Starting the #AfroFriday Movement
Holiday Beauty
Exclusive: Issa Rae Reveals CoverGirl's Mesmerizing New Metallic Lipstick Collection
Beauty News
Get Skin as Dewy as the BTS Boys With Their New Skin Care Line
Beauty Trends
Rainbangs May Not Be For Everyone, But They're Damn Sure Cool to Look At
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Miss Jamaica Wins Again by Starting the #AfroFriday Movement

Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett won over the internet when her Afro graced the Miss Universe pageant stage. Now, she's using her platform to propel a social media movement that spotlights other folks proudly wearing natural hair.

Davina started using the #AfroFriday and #freeyourfroFriday hashtags for reposts of other people's Afros. There are over 100 gorgeous shots on her page so far, featuring all ages and genders. Judging by the captions, she could barely contain her excitement. "Wowwwwwerrzzzz!!!! AFRO MOVEMENT IS IN FULL EFFFEECCCCT!!!" she wrote.

Related
Kerry Washington Calls Wearing Her Hair Natural an Act of "Unconditional Self-Love"

She also shared, "I appreciate this initiative and [the] feeling of knowing that our people (from all over) believe that nothing is wrong with just embracing their natural hair. You don't have to conform to the "standardized beauty", you can just be you and you look great!"

Ahead, get see all the photos picked by Davina.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty NewsNatural HairMiss UniverseHair
Hair
29 Protective Styles That Will Save You Hours of Styling Time
by Jessica Cruel
Philosophy Amazing Grace Snow Globe Perfume Holiday 2017
Holiday Beauty
Philosophy's New Sparkly Snow Globe Perfume Is Minimalist Perfection
by Alaina Demopoulos
Women With Buzz Cut Hairstyles
Beauty Trends
38 Fierce Women Who Embrace the Buzz Cut — and Will Make You Want One
by Lucy Kenny
L'Oreal Rose Gold Lumi Glow Collection
Beauty News
This Popular L'Oréal Paris Highlighting Collection Just Went ROSE GOLD!
by Alaina Demopoulos
Miss Universe Contestants Without Makeup
Beauty News
What 5 Miss Universe Contestants Look Like Without Makeup
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds