11 Miss Universe 2017 Contestants Share Their Best Beauty Advice

There are a few things we know for certain about the Miss Universe pageant contestants. For starters, they're kick-ass women with inspiring platforms, diverse backgrounds, and impressive accomplishments. Also, they have a mighty arsenal of legit beauty tips and tricks up their formal gown sleeves. While prepping for the upcoming pageant, we hit them up for the hacks and products they swear by, and are sharing them with you today.

From onion-infused shampoo to advice that any woman can apply to her life, here's what they told us. Oh, and don't forget to tune into the live show on Sunday, Nov. 26, to cheer on and support these incredible women!