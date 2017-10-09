Exclusive: Morphe Is Coming to Ulta — and There's Going to Be a New Jaclyn Hill Palette!

Morphe may have been founded in 2008 by brother-sister duo Chris and Linda Tawil, but nearly a decade later, it's blowing up. Today, the brand is known for being beloved by bloggers, makeup artists, and all of you beauty-lovers at home for its gorgeous eye shadow palettes, unique blending sponges, and affordable, high-quality brushes. Now, we can reveal that the brand is expanding even further: it's coming to Ulta!

"Morphe enjoys a huge social following and a fan base of some of social media's most influential," said Julie Tomasi, senior vice president of merchandising at Ulta Beauty. "Their internet visibility and differentiated offerings have made them one of the most-requested brands by our guests. We are thrilled to be Morphe's exclusive retail partner and offer popular items like their quality makeup brushes and eye-shadow palettes to our guests in-store and online later this year."

Expect 13 brushes and applicators ($4-$16), one brush set ($39), and six eye shadow palettes ($12-$38).

And there's more good news. In true Ulta fashion, the retailer will be selling exclusive products. First up: a new palette in collaboration with Jaclyn Hill and a 9A Always Golden Eye Palette.

The Jaclyn Hill palette took two years to make (!!!) and includes 35 brand-new pigmented eye shadows. Expect mattes, shimmery shades, and every color of the rainbow. On the other side, the 9A Always Golden Eye Palette feels more edited. It features nine on-trend burnt orange-y brown, chocolate, and other neutral shades. These are the colors you need for smoky, sunset-inspired eyes.

See both ahead — plus more of what will be available — before everything launches on Oct. 27 online and in brick-and-mortar stores.