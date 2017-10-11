NYX Is Releasing Extra-As-Hell Chrome Lip Glosses, and We Want Them All

According to a recent post on NYX's Instagram, "something big" — and shiny — is coming. On Oct. 12, NYX will release its Duo Chromatic Shimmer Lip Gloss. Even if you're not a fan of the 2000s-era shiny formula, you'll probably succumb to Duo Chromatic once you see the bright, rainbow colors it comes in.

The brand also took to Instagram stories to show off swatches of the gloss, which glide on to provide creamy half-coverage. We spot at least 10 different colors in the Duo Chromatic lineup, which ranges from shimmering baby blue, to powerful purple, to bronze pumpkin.

The glistening gloss truly looks like what a magical fairy godmother would wear to a New Year's Eve party, and the brand's Boomerangs show how it catches the light like a dream. Beauty enthusiasts probably already know and love the brand's Duo Chromatic Illuminating Powder ($8), which is a silky, luxurious highlighter that gives off a similar light-reflecting quality.

You might remember that earlier in September, NYX released its Suede Metallic Matte Lip Gloss ($8). That formula is smooth and super pigmented, so we're expecting a similar payoff from Duo Chromatic Shimmer Lip Gloss.

Duo Chromatic Shimmer Lip Gloss will drop in stores and online and POPSUGAR has reached out to the brand for prices. We'll be sure to keep you updated — once we stop drooling over these mesmerizing metallics.