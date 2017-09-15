 Skip Nav
NYX Has a Secret Sale Going On — and We Found Your Way In

One of your favorite drugstore beauty brands (and purveyor of that car-accident-proof setting spray) just announced a big sale — in the sneakiest way.

From now until Sept. 27, NYX is offering 20 percent discounts to members of its brand-new rewards club, which is called the Makeup Crew. But don't despair if you're not on the list — reaping the benefits of this discount is the easiest thing you'll do all day.

First, download the NYX app. Not only will that give you access to a (gorgeous) feed of budget-friendly makeup inspo, but it also will give you the discount code. You'll only be able to use it for purchases made on the app, so give your computer a rest for a while.

Please excuse us while we celebrate.

Image Source: Disney

