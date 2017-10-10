I Tried This $8 NYX Setting Spray, and I'm Never Going Back to the Expensive One I Loved

A post shared by NYX Professional Makeup Turkey (@nyxcosmetics_turkiye) on Jan 10, 2017 at 9:03am PST

If you're still questioning whether or not setting spray is worth it, you haven't found the right one yet. The product keeps your makeup intact all day long, appearing as though you have freshly applied your face. I have always loved an expensive, higher-end option, but when I ran out, I borrowed NYX Professional Makeup Setting Spray ($8) from my sister's beauty arsenal, and I was so impressed by how well it worked. I used four sprays before I went to the office, and when I headed out for cocktails at 5:30 p.m., I didn't need to reapply any makeup.

I used the matte finish option and it kept any unwanted grease or smudging at bay without taking the glisten away from my highlighter. All you have to do is give the bottle a few shakes, hold it about eight to 10 inches away from your face, and spray it four times. The first two times in an "x" formation, the second two times in a "t" formation.

So how does it work so well? The lightweight formula is a mixture of glycol, alcohol, water, and a form of sodium salt that locks your makeup in place with moisture. Think of it as a seal that keeps you fresh. I have tried plenty of versions, but this particular NYX option has impressed me the most.

If you want to keep your liquid eyeliner, eye shadow, blush, foundation, highlighter, and lipstick looking on point from day to night, this is the secret sauce. Give it a try for yourself. I'm confident you won't be disappointed.