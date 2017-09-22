Nail Polish Remover Aerosol Spray Review
I've Switched to Aerosol Nail Polish Remover, and I'm Never Going Back
I, like many of you, would prefer to get my nails done professionally 10 out of 10 times. That's unfortunately not always a possibility, which is why I've built an at-home manicure kit to give me the closest thing I can get to salon-fresh nails. One of the most important products is nail polish remover.
I'll be honest: I truly have always had a hate/hate relationship with polish removers. I find many of them irritate the skin around my nails or severely dry out the skin on my fingers, from even the smallest contact. Not to mention, I have spilled polish remover on so many of my own surfaces . . . and others' (sorry, Mom/Dad — I still can't afford to buy you a new dining table).
Recently, however, I discovered Spray Away. It's an aerosol nail polish remover, which may sound like a disaster, but after testing it, I can confirm it's amazing! It's 100 percent spill-proof and didn't dry out my skin, and I didn't have to go through 100 cotton balls trying to remove dark nail polish. Check out the pictures of my at-home test and see for yourself.