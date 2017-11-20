22 Times Natural Hair Won the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

In 2015 (just two years ago!), model Maria Borges made history by wearing her hair naturally at the Victoria's Secret Fashion show. Thankfully, more and more Angels are following suit, making 2017 the brand's most diverse show yet. As lead stylist Anthony Nader told us, "If girls have got great curly hair, we're not blowing them out," he said. "We are just enhancing what they've already got."

Ahead, see every single moment a model rocked natural hair — and looked totally gorgeous!