5 Innovative Korean Sheet Masks That Solve Different Skin Concerns

Charlotte Cho is the editor in chief of K-beauty content site The Klog, which is dedicated to covering the innovative and fascinating world — and products — of South Korea. We are delighted to share her insights as a contributing editor on POPSUGAR Beauty.

Let's face it: while sheet masking is often a part of the nightly regimen in Korea to add extra moisture to skin, not everyone is looking for intensely hydrated skin. But there are more sheet mask options than just moisture-building ones!

From oily skin to large pores and sensitized skin, there are so many innovative sheet mask options emerging from Seoul that will satisfy your specific skin goals. Let me break down the five different sheet masks that you never knew existed and when you should use them!