5/26/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Skin Care New Korean Beauty Sheet Masks 2017 5 Innovative Korean Sheet Masks That Solve Different Skin Concerns May 26, 2017 by Charlotte Cho

Charlotte Cho is the editor in chief of K-beauty content site The Klog, which is dedicated to covering the innovative and fascinating world — and products — of South Korea. We are delighted to share her insights as a contributing editor on POPSUGAR Beauty. Let's face it: while sheet masking is often a part of the nightly regimen in Korea to add extra moisture to skin, not everyone is looking for intensely hydrated skin. But there are more sheet mask options than just moisture-building ones! From oily skin to large pores and sensitized skin, there are so many innovative sheet mask options emerging from Seoul that will satisfy your specific skin goals. Let me break down the five different sheet masks that you never knew existed and when you should use them! Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del RioProduct Credit: Tibi Dress, Theresa M Lee Earrings For Combination, Oily Skin Types: Clay Sheet Masks Remember those clay masks in a jar you used when you were a teen? You had to typically slather on way too much product, wait ages for it to harden, and then wash it all off — a phase that felt like a chore. These Ultru clay sheet masks are a far cry from that entire situation. They're microfiber sheet masks that are covered in a thin layer of kaolin clay, so it's easy to lay them across your skin. These masks work to lift sebum and impurities from your skin. And here comes the best part: they dry quickly without leaving messy residue. How to use: After cleansing, apply directly onto skin. Wait for 30 minutes or until hard to peel off. Rinse off and then follow up with treatment products and moisturizer. Ultru I'm Sorry For My Skin Black Mud Mask ($5) Ultru I'm Sorry For My Skin Black Mud Mask $5 from sokoglam.com Buy Now For Dry, Stressed Skin: Knit Sheet Masks Putting this mask on will feel like wrapping your skin in that superwarm sweater your grandma knit for you. This face and neck mask is made out of a soft and plush material that's truly the first of this kind. Neogen infused a whopping 60 milligrams of prickly pear cactus and pink algae essence into the mask to leave you radiant and glowing. While it is not the prettiest mask (just like your grandma's sweater), it will feel like you soaked your skin with a blanket of moisture. How to use: After cleansing and toning, apply to face and neck. After 15 minutes, peel off and discard. No moisturizer needed. Neogen Pink Cactus Liftmax Knit Mask ($6) Neogen Pink Cactus Liftmax Knit Mask $6 from sokoglam.com Buy Now For All Skin Types: Hydrogel Sheet Masks Unlike cotton or microfiber sheet masks, these hydrogel sheet masks are 100 percent soluble, meaning you can nuke it in the microwave and it'll turn into a puddle of essence. Note: please don't do that. Instead, place this jelly-like mask over parched skin and it will transfer intense moisture to your skin for the ultimate hydration revival. How to use: After cleansing and toning, apply to face and neck. After 15 minutes, peel off and discard. Add moisturizer to lock in the moisture. Manefit Natural Gift Green Tea Pore Care Mask ($5) Manefit Natural Gift Green Tea Pore Care Mask $5 from sokoglam.com Buy Now For Oily, Combination, and Normal Skin Types: Bubbling Sheet Masks This charcoal mask is infused with sparkling water, which will get rid of excess sebum and remove dead skin cells through a carbonation process (aka major bubbling action). Perfectly fitted to rest on the bottom half of your face, it targets the cheek, nose, and chin area (where most large pores stubbornly persist). How to use: After cleansing, apply on the bottom portion of your face. Once 15 minutes have passed, peel it off and discard. Use excess bubbles to massage into skin. Add water and rinse. Goodal Black Charcoal Mask Sparkling Clear (Wash Off) ($25) Goodal Black Charcoal Mask Sparkling Clear (Wash Off) $25 from sokoglam.com Buy Now For Large Pores, Sensitive Skin: Modeling Mask 2.0 Modeling masks are no longer about cocooning your skin with hydration. This upgraded modeling mask specifically treats large pores and sensitive skin using tea tree leaf powder and willow bark essence. Not only will it minimize large pores and tighten skin, but it'll also leave your skin feeling cool and refreshed during the entire process. How to use: After cleansing, mix the essence and powder packets into the cup with the plastic spatula until it has a smooth, pancake-like texture. Use the spatula to smooth a thick, even layer over the skin. After the modeling mask has hardened and does not sink in with the touch of your finger, peel off and discard. Rinse off the residue and apply a moisturizer on top. Goodal Refine Pore Modeling Mask ($9) Goodal Refine Pore Modeling Mask $9 from sokoglam.com Buy Now