Prepare Yourself For 11 New Kylie Lip Velvets Coming at You Hot

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Oct 30, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

While many of us are scrambling around to find last-minute Halloween costumes, Kylie Jenner chose to spend Oct. 31 casually dropping 11 new Lip Velvet shades. Yes, 11 — as in, Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things 11 — colors will be added at 3 p.m. PT on this spooky day.

Kylie was kind enough to tease this collection on Instagram and has given us swatches of all the colors. Save for Surprise Me, a bright red, Karma, a burnt purple, and Boy Bye, a pop of mauve, most of the shades fit into your standard rotation of Fall-approved neutral hues. If you don't have Kylie's sold-out Pumpkin Lip Kit, then Low Key, an orange gold, looks like a decent dupe for that ever-popular shade.

These Velvets are flying solo in this release and do not come in kits that include lip liners. Each one costs $17 and will be available online at KylieCosmetics.com. Get those clicking fingers ready!