TV Reporters Share 10 Hair and Makeup Hacks For Getting Ready Fast

TV reporters get a bad rap for just being pretty faces. But imagine doing your normal workload on a tight deadline and then, at the end of the day, also having to get dolled up for the camera.

I've worked in television for nearly seven years in Bend, Oregon for two different TV stations. My roles have included reporter, anchor, and weathercaster, and I can't even count the number of times I've had to go from midday makeup to camera-ready in a matter of minutes. Most people don't have to worry about the way they look by the end of a stressful workday, but because TV is a visual medium, it's crucial. Anything out of place is a distraction, and I only have one chance to get the audience to listen and care about my story.

Three of my closest friends also work in TV across the country, and between the four of us, we've learned some seriously slick tricks to help make the magic happen. We've done it all from using activated charcoal as a dry shampoo to stealing toilet seat covers from the office bathroom to blot oil off our face. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the top hair and makeup hacks we use, so that you can benefit from them, too!