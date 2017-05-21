Nicki Minaj Looks Like a Real-Life Rapunzel at the Billboard Music Awards

When we saw Nicki Minaj's knee-grazing hair, our jaws dropped. Her silky strands were shockingly long and made her look like a real-life Rapunzel. The award-winning rapper makes us all want to grow our hair out or reach for some serious extensions.

She wore her glossy locks parted in the center and they were the perfect match for her black leather ensemble and bold liquid eyeliner. We hope this becomes one of Nicki's go-to looks because we can't get enough of the glamour.