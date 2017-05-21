 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Nicki Minaj Looks Like a Real-Life Rapunzel at the Billboard Music Awards
Beauty News
Try Not to Stare at These Gorgeous Billboard Music Awards Beauty Looks
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Wore '90s-Inspired Butterfly Clips at the Billboard Music Awards
Met Gala
Zoom In on All the Gorgeous Manis From the Billboard Music Awards

Nicki Minaj Hair 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Nicki Minaj Looks Like a Real-Life Rapunzel at the Billboard Music Awards

When we saw Nicki Minaj's knee-grazing hair, our jaws dropped. Her silky strands were shockingly long and made her look like a real-life Rapunzel. The award-winning rapper makes us all want to grow our hair out or reach for some serious extensions.

She wore her glossy locks parted in the center and they were the perfect match for her black leather ensemble and bold liquid eyeliner. We hope this becomes one of Nicki's go-to looks because we can't get enough of the glamour.

Image Source: Getty / John Shearer
Join the conversation
Nicki MinajAward SeasonCelebrity HairRed CarpetBillboard Music AwardsCelebrity Beauty
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Nikki Reed
by Lauren Levinson
Essie Summer Nail Polish Colors 2017
Summer Beauty
by Lauren Levinson
Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler at the 2017 Billboard Awards
Sam Hunt
by Laura Marie Meyers
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Wore '90s-Inspired Butterfly Clips at the Billboard Music Awards
by Lauren Levinson
Celebrity Hair and Makeup at the Billboard Music Awards 2017
Beauty News
by Sarah Siegel
Facebook Gives 20 Days of Bereavement Leave to Employees
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
Nicki Minaj Thinks Blue Ivy Will Be a Great Big Sister to Beyoncé's Twins
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Thinks Blue Ivy Will Be a Great Big Sister to Beyoncé's Twins
by Kelsie Gibson
Kat Von D Discontinued Products Sale
Makeup
Here's How to Get Your Favorite Discontinued Kat Von D Products — at a Discount
by Sarah Siegel
Viral Facebook Post About Reproductive Plans
Facebook
See Why This Woman's Facebook Rant About Baby Plans Has Gone Viral
by Rebecca Gruber
Kate Beckinsale Dress at Billboard Music Awards 2017
Kate Beckinsale
by Marina Liao
Nicki Minaj Pays Fans School Tuition May 2017
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Just Became a Real-Life Fairy Godmother and Offered to Pay Fans' School Tuition
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds