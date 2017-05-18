 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Nikki Reed's New Vegan Anthropologie Products Are Perfect For Expecting Mamas
Sephora
9 Summer Makeup Palettes You Can Get at Sephora — All Under $50
Selena Gomez
So This Is What Selena Gomez Looks Like Without Makeup
Beauty News
MAC Cosmetics' New Quirky Collection Will Make You Dream of Seoul
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 6  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Nikki Reed's New Vegan Anthropologie Products Are Perfect For Expecting Mamas

Expecting mama Nikki Reed just solved your personal pregnancy beauty shopping problems — or what to bring to your friend's upcoming baby shower! The longtime vegan actress partnered with Anthropologie to create this chic Bayou With Love Cosmetic Set ($98). The set includes all-natural vegan products for holistic beauty girls. And like we mentioned, it's also safe for pregnant women to use.

The offering comes in a cute powder blue recycled plastic clutch, which is perfect for packing your makeup and then reusing for Summer nights out. Inside, you'll receive a perfume, candle, lip-and-cheek tins, and skin balm all made from plant-based ingredients. It's inspired by the "untamed spirit of the Louisiana bayous" according to the website.

Expect the Plant Perfume to contain the earthy-floral scent of sandalwood, bergamot, and fresh lavender. The Aromatherapy Candle features pure, herbaceous sage. Rely on the multiuse skin balm for lips, elbows, etc., and know it will hydrate well thanks to organic extra-virgin olive oil, beeswax, vitamin E, and lavender essential oil. The lip-and-cheek tint will give your face a pretty peach pop, plus beneficial ingredients like zinc oxide, olive oil, beeswax, and peppermint essential oil.

Keep reading to see more images of Nikki in the campaign and celebrating the launch!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Beauty ShoppingNikki ReedVeganNatural BeautyAnthropologieBeauty ProductsMakeupSkin Care
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Skin Care
by Jenny Sugar
Jurlique Citrus Hand Cream Review
Jurlique
by Emily Orofino
The Best Wet n Wild Products
Wet N Wild
by Sarah Siegel
DIY
6 Beauty Secrets Your Mom Passed Down to You That Actually Work
by Celia Fernandez
Multitasking Makeup Sticks
Makeup
13 Multipurpose Makeup Sticks Every Lazy Girl Needs in Her Arsenal
by Monique Valeris
Organic and Natural Beauty Brands From Around the World
Eco
by Emily Barth Isler
Wonder Woman Makeup
Beauty Trends
The Lasso of Truth Will Make You Admit You Love These Wonder Woman Makeup Looks
by Sarah Siegel
Summer Makeup Palettes From Sephora 2017
Sephora
by Monique Valeris
Jean-Paul Gaultier Superhero Fragrances
Jean Paul Gaultier
by Sarah Siegel
Kat Von D Discontinued Products Sale
Makeup
by Sarah Siegel
Best Beauty Products For May 2017 | Spring Summer Shopping
Spring Beauty
by Lauren Levinson
What Makeup Is Safe During Pregnancy?
Pregnancy
by Annie Gabillet
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds