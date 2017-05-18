Nikki Reed's New Vegan Anthropologie Products Are Perfect For Expecting Mamas

Expecting mama Nikki Reed just solved your personal pregnancy beauty shopping problems — or what to bring to your friend's upcoming baby shower! The longtime vegan actress partnered with Anthropologie to create this chic Bayou With Love Cosmetic Set ($98). The set includes all-natural vegan products for holistic beauty girls. And like we mentioned, it's also safe for pregnant women to use.

The offering comes in a cute powder blue recycled plastic clutch, which is perfect for packing your makeup and then reusing for Summer nights out. Inside, you'll receive a perfume, candle, lip-and-cheek tins, and skin balm all made from plant-based ingredients. It's inspired by the "untamed spirit of the Louisiana bayous" according to the website.

Expect the Plant Perfume to contain the earthy-floral scent of sandalwood, bergamot, and fresh lavender. The Aromatherapy Candle features pure, herbaceous sage. Rely on the multiuse skin balm for lips, elbows, etc., and know it will hydrate well thanks to organic extra-virgin olive oil, beeswax, vitamin E, and lavender essential oil. The lip-and-cheek tint will give your face a pretty peach pop, plus beneficial ingredients like zinc oxide, olive oil, beeswax, and peppermint essential oil.

