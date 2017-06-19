 Skip Nav
Why I'm Nonbinary With JD Samson
Nonbinary Musician JD Samson on Pride

Why I'm Nonbinary With JD Samson

JD Samson has identified as many things over the years, including a butch lesbian, as gender nonconforming, and as nonbinary. She believes that gender identity should be fluid and doesn't choose to conform to our culture's binary construct.

She is a DJ, musician, artist, performer, and, at the core of it all, an activist.

Learn about her early days experimenting in the feminist music scene in New York and how her identity continues to shift — and why that is OK!
Gender FluidPride MonthLGBTQ RightsLGBTQGender EqualityButchLesbianPopsugar
