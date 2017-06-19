Why I'm Nonbinary With JD Samson

JD Samson has identified as many things over the years, including a butch lesbian, as gender nonconforming, and as nonbinary. She believes that gender identity should be fluid and doesn't choose to conform to our culture's binary construct.

She is a DJ, musician, artist, performer, and, at the core of it all, an activist.

Learn about her early days experimenting in the feminist music scene in New York and how her identity continues to shift — and why that is OK!