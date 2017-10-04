 Skip Nav
12 Makeup Must Haves That Every Beauty Junkie Needs This Fall — All From Nordstrom

There's something about Fall that gets us in the mood to shop and pick up the latest trends. This season, pamper yourself and upgrade to some fun and new makeup items to add to your collection. We looked to Nordstrom because this huge department store has a large beauty section that features a variety of brands and products, ranging from trendy to luxurious. Whether you're looking for sparkling nail polish for the holiday season or some standout red lip colors, we found great choices. To save you from stressful in-store shopping, we did the browsing for you. Check out our favorite makeup picks right now.

Saint Laurent
'La Laque Couture' Night 54 Fall Collection Nail Lacquer
$28
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Nail Polish
Laura Mercier Exotics Redefined Eye Color Collection
$58
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Estee Lauder
Victoria Beckham Eye Foil - Burnt Anise
$40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Estee Lauder Eye Makeup
Clinique
Pop Lip Shadow Cushion Matte Lip Powder
$19.50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Clinique Lip Products
Nordstrom Makeup
By Terry Compact Expert Dual Powder
$46
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Makeup
Christian Dior
Diorific Matte Fluid Lip & Cheek Velvet Colour
$38
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Christian Dior Lip Products
NARS
Stylo Liquid Eyeliner - Atlantic
$28
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more NARS Eyeliner
Bobbi Brown
Travel Brush Set
$139
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Bobbi Brown Brushes & Applicators Sets
Charlotte Tilbury
Hollywood Lips Liquid Lipstick
$34
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick
Deborah Lippmann
Deborah Lady In Red Nail Color
$36
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish
Saint Laurent
Mascara Vinyl Couture
$29
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Mascara
Lancôme
Le Lip Liner
$26
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Lancôme Lip Pencils
