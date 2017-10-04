Nordstrom Fall Beauty 2017
12 Makeup Must Haves That Every Beauty Junkie Needs This Fall — All From Nordstrom
There's something about Fall that gets us in the mood to shop and pick up the latest trends. This season, pamper yourself and upgrade to some fun and new makeup items to add to your collection. We looked to Nordstrom because this huge department store has a large beauty section that features a variety of brands and products, ranging from trendy to luxurious. Whether you're looking for sparkling nail polish for the holiday season or some standout red lip colors, we found great choices. To save you from stressful in-store shopping, we did the browsing for you. Check out our favorite makeup picks right now.
'La Laque Couture' Night 54 Fall Collection Nail Lacquer
$28
Victoria Beckham Eye Foil - Burnt Anise
$40
Pop Lip Shadow Cushion Matte Lip Powder
$19.50
By Terry Compact Expert Dual Powder
$46
Diorific Matte Fluid Lip & Cheek Velvet Colour
$38
Travel Brush Set
$139
Hollywood Lips Liquid Lipstick
$34
Deborah Lady In Red Nail Color
$36
