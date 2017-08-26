 Skip Nav
Opinion
Why This Makeup Artist Says "Stop Asking Me to Contour Your Face"
Beauty Products Review
This Color-Changing Black Blush Looks Ridiculously Pretty on Everyone
Halloween
99 Halloween Costumes from Reddit That Are Terrifyingly Gorgeous

Nordstrom Free Beauty Samples

Nordstrom's New Free Samples Will Make You Feel Fancy — For a Limited Time!

Nordstrom is giving shoppers the opportunity to try luxurious makeup and skincare products with a new free sample system. Now, the department store allows you to select three free samples whenever you purchase any beauty product online. The new system should feel familiar for people who have ordered products online through Sephora.

The samples are good, too. There are skincare products from Kiehl's, Fresh, and Charlotte Tilbury, in addition to makeup samples from MAC Cosmetics, Nars, and Bobbi Brown. There are also fragrance samples for both men and women. It's likely that the sample selection is subject to change, however, as time goes on.

I personally benefited from this addition when I recently ordered concealer through Nordstrom. Before completing the checkout process, I was greeted with the lovely free sample page and got to choose my three. (In case you're interested, I chose the Nars Laguna Liquid Bronzer, La Mer The Treatment Lotion, and Chanel's Ultimate Regeneration Eye Cream.) Though the samples are small, it was a great opportunity to try products I might not otherwise.

Related
10 Signs You're Obsessed With Nordstrom Beauty, as Told in GIFs
ADVERTISEMENT

Fortunately, the good news doesn't end there. Allure discovered that Nordstrom also introduced a 12-product gift bag that's given out for any beauty purchase exceeding $75. Not only does the gift set come in an adorable tote bag, but it consists of really great products, including samples of Smashbox's Photo Finish Foundation Primer, GlamGlow's Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer, and three MAC Cosmetics lipsticks.

It's unclear how long the reward system will be available for, so we recommend taking advantage of it while supplies last.

Image Source: Getty / James Leynse
Join the conversation
Beauty SalesBeauty NewsBeauty ShoppingBeauty ProductsNordstrom
Join The Conversation
Decor Shopping
by Macy Cate Williams
Unicorn Cosmetics Color-Changing Makeup Brushes
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Taco Bell Makeup Looks
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Best Makeup For Acne
Beauty News
Yes, You CAN Wear Makeup: 12 Expert-Approved Picks For Acne-Prone Skin
by Kristin Granero
Alien Tattoo Ideas
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds