This Winter, Kandee Johnson Wants to Douse Your Hair in Candy Gumdrops

Fresh off of the sweet success of her Too Faced I Want Kandee Collaboration, Kandee Johnson shows no signs of taking a break this holiday. The influencer, who's known for her unicorn hair and penchant for all things colorful, has just teamed up with drugstore haircare brand OGX for a holiday collection that smells good enough to eat.

This limited-edition seasonal line will be made up of three sets of shampoo and conditioner inspired by your favorite holiday treats. Those with PSL-fatigue will be happy to learn that this collection is pumpkin-free. The three scents are named after holiday dessert heroes Candy Gumpdrop, Frosted Sugar Cookie, and Sparkling Cider.

As made evident by its name, the Candy Gumdrop scent smells like gumdrops and vanilla sugar sprinkles. But if you're a vanilla fan, you're in luck, because the warm notes don't stop there.

Frosted Sugar Cookie smells like Grandma's kitchen on a cold Winter's day, as it contains actual notes of Christmas cookies.

No matter what your preferred method of imbibing is, the Sparkling Cider duo has spicy cinnamon scents that will remind you of all kinds of Autumnal goodness.

If these product names fill you up with warm mushy feelings of holiday cheer, then this collaboration has succeeded in its mission. According to a release, Kandee says that, "To me, scents spark wonderful memories and emotions. Whether you're the hostess with the mostess and entertaining guests, or simple want to enjoy and share in the sweetness of the holidays, we hope you savor a moment in the world of Kandeeland with OGX Beauty!"

You can snag this line at Ulta, Walmart, and Walgreens when it's released on Nov. 1. Or, you can do what we did and beg your mom to stock your childhood bathroom with the collab so you can use it when you come home for the holidays.