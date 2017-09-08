This Matcha Cleanser Goes From Powder to Foam to Help Clear Your Skin

Angelenos are downright obsessed with matcha tea. It's powerfully packed with antioxidants and nutrients — more than regular green tea — and the grassy green color has made it an Instagram mainstay. (Which probably explains all of the specialty tea shops that have been popping up around town.)

At this point, we know that the products that look pretty, have cool factor, or deviate from the norm tend to take off on the platform, which is why you can expect to see Odacité's Green Ceremony Cleanser ($55, available Sept. 10) on your feed soon. Unlike some gimmicky face masks, this cleanser pairs high-performing ingredients with an intriguing powder-to-foam texture. And we predict it's going to be major.

Odacité was started in Los Angeles by Valérie Grandury, a French native who had been diagnosed with breast cancer. After the diagnosis, she quit her job as a high-profile producer and went back to school to learn about health and wellness. Valérie overhauled her beauty regimen to get rid of toxins and chemicals out of necessity. She eventually decided to create a skincare line that was made not only with safe ingredients but also potent ones that produce gorgeous results. (If you get a chance, read up on Valérie. Her story is fascinating.)

ADVERTISEMENT

I've been using the Vital Glow and Youthful Glow serums for a little over three weeks, and as someone who struggles with melasma, they've been a respite for my normally spot-covered, dull complexion.

I recently went through a beauty renaissance of my own. In August, I took part in a skincare challenge that required I ditch any product with parabens, PEGs, or phthalates (fragrances) in them. This was more difficult than I imagined, given reporting on all types of products is a part of my job and I'm a skincare fiend. I was also previously under the assumption that the most potent, highly effective products require ingredients that may not be that great for the skin. I'm eating my words now, as I've found so many powerful and gorgeous brands that are relatively good for your skin — including Odacité.

The Ceremony Green Cleanser threw me off initially. I thought it was a mask — usually anything that requires a "mixing" of sorts comes off that way, right? Then I learned it's a daily cleansing product, and there's a whole ritual — a tea cermony — suggested while using it. In Japan, tea ceremonies are special in that they encourage relaxation, kind of like the Danish's hygge ritual. In this case, it's all about focusing on taking the time to enjoy, decompress, and breathe through the cleansing process. That's probably why it smells so delightful!

Just mix a few droplets of water with a scoop of the powder. (It comes with a measuring spoon.) Take a deep breath, inhale the scent, add a few droplets of water, and start to massage the powder into the palm of your hands. This will create a foam. You know what to do next: apply it to your skin in circular motions, avoiding your eyes. You can remove with the included muslin cloth or water.

The ingredients include premium grade matcha, which detoxes the skin. It also has sodium cocoyl isethionate, which is considered "baby foam" as it's gentle enough to be used in baby products. The ingredient is derived from coconuts and helps to clean the skin. Spirulina is packed with antioxidants and helps with UV damage, honey is antibacterial and known to have antiaging properties, and aloe vera hydrates and soothes. If you have sensitive skin, be aware that this product does include baking soda and citric acid. These are the ingredients commonly used in bath bombs to create the fizzing effect, and in this case, they're used together to gently exfoliate the skin. Baking soda can be harsh on certain skin types, and with any skincare product, I'd suggest testing it behind your ear or on your wrist if you think you might have an issue.

I personally love how this cleanser makes me feel when I use it: not only is my skin calm and soothed, but because of the scent and texture, my brain is put at ease as well, which I consider a necessity, given the amount of time I'm perusing Instagram for my next tea stop.