 Skip Nav
Rihanna
What ALL 40 Shades of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Foundation Really Look Like
Beauty News
Hairy Selfie Nails Exist Now, Because Why Not?
Beauty News
Glossier Announced 2 New Bodycare Products With Stunningly Diverse Campaign Photos
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
40 Times Oprah Winfrey Proved She Is a Gosh Darn Beauty Icon

We're positively screaming over the fact that television legend and beauty inspiration Oprah Winfrey is making an appearance at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Often referred to as "The Most Influential Woman in the World," Winfrey has inarguably been a style maven since her namesake daytime talk show debuted 31 years ago.

Her signature look often involves a few go-to products (she's been rocking a bold lip like it's her job since before many of us were born), but she's also keen to switch things up. Case in point is her hair: she sometimes wears her natural curls, but she has also been seen repping a TV host blowout and straight bob with equal grace. No matter her hair or makeup, Oprah is always sure to wear a smile, which completes her gloriously inspirational red carpet looks.

Read on for 40 pictures of Oprah looking like #beautygoals. We promise it will make you happier than finding the keys to a free car under your seat.

Aug. 21, 1986
May 7, 1996
Oct. 3, 1997
Jan. 11, 1998
June 29, 2000
April 17, 2001
Dec. 2, 2001
Sept. 22, 2002
Jan. 11, 2004
Feb. 29, 2004
June 2, 2004
Sept. 29, 2004
Sept. 30, 2004
Feb. 27, 2005
April 30, 2005
Dec. 1, 2005
May 11, 2006
April 19, 2006
Nov. 13, 2006
May 20, 2007
June 4, 2007
Dec. 11, 2007
Dec. 3, 2008
Dec. 4, 2010
Dec. 11, 2010
Jan. 6, 2011
Feb. 21, 2013
Aug. 12, 2013
Nov. 20, 2013
Jan. 16, 2014
Jan. 18, 2014
9
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty NewsCelebrity HairCelebrity BeautyOprah Winfrey
Join The Conversation
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey Opens Up About Her Struggle With Self-Acceptance
by Kaitlin Goldin
Gabourey Sidibe Reviews Rihanna's Fenty Beauty
Beauty Products Review
by Kelsey Garcia
Rihanna Fenty Beauty Foundation Shades
Rihanna
Rihanna Is Launching 40 Foundation Shades and Twitter Can't Handle It
by Kristina Rodulfo
Glossier Body Hero Duo Products
Beauty News
by Victoria Messina
Why Kylie Jenner Got Lip Injections
Kylie Jenner
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds