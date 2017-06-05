Orly’s New Collection Finally Makes It Possible For Muslims to Wear Nail Polish

Many Muslim men and women are not able to wear regular nail polish because it conflicts with prayer practices. The coats of polish are believed to create a barrier over the skin, which prevents water from touching every part of the body during ablutions, but Orly's new polish collection offers a solution. In an effort to bridge the diversity gap in the beauty world, the polish brand has teamed up with MuslimGirl to release a new collection of six halal-certified polishes, all of which let oxygen and moisture pass through the polish.

The Breathable line called #HalalPaint features adorably sassy polish names like Haram-Bae, The Perfect Amani-Cure, What the Fatima?, Ig-Noor the Haters, and more, named by MuslimGirl.com founder Amani Al-Khatahtbeh.

"This line is important because there are so many girls and young women who aren't represented in mainstream beauty," Azmia Magane, MuslimGirl.com chief of staff, said in a press release. "They either don't fit that definition or see things about them that are designed without them, instead of for them and by them. This is our way of bridging the gap."

And this collection is exactly that and more. While it created by Muslim women for Muslim women, all women (or men!) can wear it. In addition to the polishes being made of 100 percent halal ingredients, making them permitted under Islam law, they are made with great ingredients — like argan oil, pro-vitamin B5, and vitamin C — to promote healthy nails.

"Many of us are the girls who could never find our names on a keychain, so we wanted to make sure we provided that experience through the collection," Al-Khatahtbeh said. This collection is an incredible way to acknowledge the diverse religions that also exist in the beauty world. Although the polishes were made for Muslim women, anyone can wear them!

The six-piece collection is available for preorder on halalpaint.com for $49 and will ship on July 1, 2017. Keep reading to see photos of the stunning colors.