Here Are the 11 Best Paraben-Free Shampoos For Your Hair

If you care about the ingredients going on your hair, you should know to look for paraben-free shampoos. Parabens are preservatives that many beauty products contain. They are intended to make products last longer and keep them from growing bacteria. That all sounds pretty good, but the truth is that parabens may lead to serious health issues. According to the LA Times, some studies have found parabens in breast tumors. The study states that the parabens did not directly cause breast cancer, but there's a possibility that the use of them could be linked to it.

Although the FDA has not backed this claim yet, many people think it's better to be safe than sorry. Plus, there are so many effective shampoos out there that are paraben-free. We rounded up our favorite options so that you can choose something that's right for your hair and your health. Take a look at our top picks that you can feel good about.