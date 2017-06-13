Pat McGrath Released the Sexiest Matte Lipsticks We've Ever Seen

Pat McGrath has a penchant for creating luxurious, sexy, lust-worthy beauty products. After the makeup artist released the Iconic Lust 004 Glitter Lip Kits, the beauty community went into a frenzy trying to re-create the trendy look on themselves. With Pat's latest launch, lips go in an entirely different direction. While the glitter lips are meant for the girl who wants to stand out, the new limited-edition Lust: MatteTrance lipsticks are meant for her mysterious, sultry sister.

The nine lipsticks include sophisticated nudes, classic reds, and moody violets, making it easy for anyone to find a shade they adore. They're also encased in incredible black and gold packaging featuring gold lips. It's the type of tube that will have strangers stopping you on the subway to inquire about it when you take it out of your purse, simply because it looks like a work of art.

If you can't decide on just one hue, don't fret. While each lipstick is available for $38, you can also choose from three trio sets for $95, or pick up the entire line for $275. Be sure to mark your calendars for July 13 when the collection will launch on Pat McGrath's website, because we predict these will sell out fast. You can also shop the collection on Sephora.com starting July 28.

Read on to see all of the luxurious shades.

