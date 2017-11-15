Give the Gift of Relaxation With These 10 Lush Philosophy Sets

Philosophy Gift Sets
There's no better feeling than relaxing and pampering yourself in your own home. So when you're wondering what to get the girl who has everything this season, gift her a luxe product (or two) she can enjoy on her own watch. Popular beauty brand Philosophy is known for its lush bath items and decadent aromas, which includes gift-worthy sets. From shower gels to face creams, we rounded up our favorite Philosophy gift sets. Shop our top picks for someone special in your life.
12 Days Of Christmas 12-Piece Shower Gel Set
$79.98
Grace For The Holidays Set
$18
from Nordstrom
Ultimate Miracle Worker Multi-Rejuvenating Retinol + Superfood Oil and Pads
$75
from Sephora
8-Piece Ultimate Glazed Body Souffle Set
$68
sweet escape 4-piece body lotion set Auto-Delivery
$48
Mega Grace Whipped Body Creme Trio
$98.88
