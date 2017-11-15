Give the Gift of Relaxation With These 10 Lush Philosophy Sets

There's no better feeling than relaxing and pampering yourself in your own home. So when you're wondering what to get the girl who has everything this season, gift her a luxe product (or two) she can enjoy on her own watch. Popular beauty brand Philosophy is known for its lush bath items and decadent aromas, which includes gift-worthy sets. From shower gels to face creams, we rounded up our favorite Philosophy gift sets. Shop our top picks for someone special in your life.