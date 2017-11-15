 Skip Nav
Give the Gift of Relaxation With These 10 Lush Philosophy Sets

There's no better feeling than relaxing and pampering yourself in your own home. So when you're wondering what to get the girl who has everything this season, gift her a luxe product (or two) she can enjoy on her own watch. Popular beauty brand Philosophy is known for its lush bath items and decadent aromas, which includes gift-worthy sets. From shower gels to face creams, we rounded up our favorite Philosophy gift sets. Shop our top picks for someone special in your life.

philosophy
12 Days Of Christmas 12-Piece Shower Gel Set
$79.98
from QVC
Buy Now See more philosophy Gifts & Sets
philosophy
Grace For The Holidays Set
$18
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more philosophy Women's Fashion
philosophy
Holiday Handbook Set
$20
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more philosophy Women's Fashion
philosophy
Ultimate Miracle Worker Multi-Rejuvenating Retinol + Superfood Oil and Pads
$75
from Sephora
Buy Now See more philosophy Skin Care
philosophy
8-Piece Ultimate Glazed Body Souffle Set
$68
from QVC
Buy Now See more philosophy Body Cleansers
philosophy
Pure Grace Summer Surf Gift Set
$54
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more philosophy Fragrances
philosophy
sweet escape 4-piece body lotion set Auto-Delivery
$48
from QVC
Buy Now See more philosophy Body Lotions & Creams
philosophy
Graceful Journeys Coffret
$48
from Sephora
Buy Now See more philosophy Fragrances
philosophy
Mega Grace Whipped Body Creme Trio
$98.88
from QVC
Buy Now See more philosophy Body Lotions & Creams
philosophy
Autumn Favorites Shower Gel Trio
$41.88
from QVC
Buy Now See more philosophy Bath & Body
