Pink Lady Hollywood Pink House Pink Dog

Go Inside The Pinktastic World of Kitten Kay Sera

You definitely wouldn't have a problem spotting the legendary Kitten Kay Sera on the street. A vision in pink, Kitten has been living an exclusively pink life since she moved out to Los Angeles from her hometown of Houston Texas over twenty years ago. She sold her pink barracuda car to pay for her move to the city of angels, where she dreamed of making it as a singer. Since then, her pink presence has acted as her calling card. You can catch her in commercials, singing Dorris Day covers at The Dresden Bar, or just walking in Hollywood with her pink pup, Kisses. She even has a song with Beyoncé, who she has known since she was 15 years old!

Find out what makes her tick, and of course her perfectly-pink beauty secrets!
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds