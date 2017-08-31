This New Marker-Inspired Lipstick Line Is a Pigment Addict's Holy Grail

As a woman whose collection of lipsticks could fill actual, literal buckets, it's rare that any one product holds my attention for long. That's why it's notable that Pinkie Swear's Clip Paints ($18) have earned a permanent spot in my purse since I first gave them a whirl about a month ago. Not only are the clickable, cream-matte pigments super saturated with color and ultramoisturizing (an exceedingly rare combo), but they also stay put in more ways than one. The marker-style packaging includes a handy clip that keeps each tube from rolling around and getting lost in the depths of my bag, and the color seriously does not quit. Added bonus? The brush tip is precise enough to easily create a flawless shape, sans liner, in the rearview mirror at a stoplight.

The author's three favorite Pinkie Swear shades, from left to right: Send Nudes, Loft Party, and Plan B.

For an idea of just how wonderfully stubborn this color is, take a look at the photos below. I took the picture on the left as I left home to head to work at 8:13 a.m., a little while after first applying Clip Paint in one of my favorite shades, Plan B. The photo in the middle was taken at the office at 9:20 a.m. after I'd had two cups of coffee. The photo on the right was snapped at 11:48 a.m. after I drank way, way more coffee. (I really like coffee.) I didn't even bother to reapply at all until I added a single swipe at my desk — just in case — after eating a huge, olive-oil-laden salad for lunch around 1 p.m.

The quality isn't surprising when you consider that the line of lip products is the brainchild of creative directors Claude Morais and Brian Wolk. The duo might be best known for their fashion design work, but they're no strangers to the beauty world, either. The runway nail art they debuted with their Spring 2011 Ruffian collection quickly became one of the year's biggest beauty trends, leading to collaborations with Birchbox and MAC. With Pinkie Swear, the pair set out to create high-impact colors in a fun, practical package. They imagine the Pinkie Swear fan as "a rebel, a dream maker, a misfit" who's "equally inspired strolling the streets of Hollywood [or] sifting through a flea market in Paris."

Also vital to the creative directors? Coming up with universal shades that would flatter any skin tone. "We knew that the colors in our palette needed to be selected based on their individual gorgeousness, just like the every member of the beauty community," Wolk and Morais told POPSUGAR in an email. "We wanted to unite through color, not divide, and we truly believe that beauty and creative self-expression are capable bringing people together."

A youthful, eclectic vibe is evident in those color choices, which range from a deep, electric pink (Plan B) to Barbie-esque lavender (Loft Party) to a delightfully mod nude beige (Send Nudes). The full set of six Pinkie Swear shades ($100) is packaged in silver foil inspired by Andy Warhol's factory, and an artsy influence is evident in everything about the brand; to celebrate the launch of the Pinkie Swear collective in LA, Wolk and Morais cohosted a charitable art exhibit with the brand's visual director, Mandy Mitchell.

We can also exclusively announce that Clip Gloss will be launching timed to the holidays!