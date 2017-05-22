See All Angles of Pippa Middleton's Elegant Wedding Updo

If a wedding is the time to be the most elegant version of yourself, Pippa Middleton won that game. The famous sister of the Duchess of Cambridge got married to James Matthews in England on May 20, wearing a gorgeous lace gown with a mock turtleneck.

To show off that stunning dress, she wore her hair in a classic updo. It was twisted around the back with a crystal Robinson Pelham headband crown and a simple Stephen Jones veil. It is reported that stylist Pol Garcia created the sophisticated hairstyle.

When it came to makeup, she looked glowy in neutral colors that accentuated her features. We see this gorgeous wedding style making its way to many Pinterest boards soon!

Keep reading to see all angles of Pippa's wedding beauty.