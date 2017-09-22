 Skip Nav
10 Crazy-Cool Makeup Looks For Aspiring Pirates

Yo ho, yo ho! A pirate's life may not be the life for you, but it's fun to play dress-up for a day! We love the pirate costume for Halloween because it's so versatile. You can take the supersexy or ultracreepy route, get inspired by a classic movie (Captain Hook or Pirates of the Caribbean, anyone?), opt for something cartoonish, or go straight-up literal. For a little cosmetic inspiration, refer to these truly impressive renditions of pirate makeup we found on Instagram.

Chucky Halloween Makeup Is All of Your Childhood Fears in 1 Instagram Trend

