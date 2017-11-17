 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Fun Game: If You Correctly Guess This Metallic Lipstick's Name, You Could Win It
DIY Beauty
Glitter Strobing Is the 1 Holiday Beauty Trend Worth Obsessing Over
Holiday Beauty
Philosophy's New Sparkly Snow Globe Perfume Is Minimalist Perfection
Beauty News
You Can Use an App to See Women Without Makeup, or You Can Just Get a F*cking Life

Pretty Zombie Cosmetics Gray Liquid Lipstick

Fun Game: If You Correctly Guess This Metallic Lipstick's Name, You Could Win It

A post shared by Pretty Zombie Cosmetics® 🌙🎃🔮🕸☠ (@prettyzombiecosmetics) on

Attention: you're going to want approximately 50 tubes of this shade of gray lipstick. Pretty Zombie Cosmetics, purveyors of chicly goth, long-lasting metallic lipsticks, is adding a brand-new shade to its lineup — and it's straight up gorgeous.

According to Pretty Zombie, this tin-foil-esque unnamed shade will hit the brand's site very soon. There's no word on pricing, but most of Pretty Zombie's lippies cost $13. We love this Halloween-themed line year-round, and this newest drop is a little frostier than its existing gray hues, which means it's perfect for when you need to turn into an ice queen (aka every day).

Again, this dreamy hue isn't out yet, and no official name has been given. However, if you go to the Instagram above and correctly comment on what you think the brand, which already sells shades called Morticia and R.I.P., will name this color, you'll win a free tube.

So far, some have guessed Terminator, Mercury, and — our particular favorite — Scissorhands. Whatever the name will be, we're certainly into this futuristic disco-ball look.

Join the conversation
Pretty Zombie CosmeticsBeauty NewsBeauty ShoppingLipstickBeauty ProductsMakeup
Rihanna
What Fenty Beauty's Universal Red Lipstick Actually Looks Like on Different Skin Tones
by Lauren Levinson
Best Glitter Lipsticks
Holiday Beauty
11 Glitter Lipsticks That Will Sparkle All the Way Across the Room
by Wendy Gould
Beauty Vlogger Nicole Skyes Bathes in 50 Bottles of Glitter
Beauty News
Vlogger Bathes in 50 Bottles of Unicorn Glitter, Lives Her Best Life
by Alaina Demopoulos
Becca Cosmetics Golden Mint Highlighter
Beauty Products Review
Becca Is Going to Convince You to Try Mint Green Highlighter
by Sarah Siegel
How to Keep Lipstick on All Day
DIY Beauty
The Simple 4-Step Trick to Make Your Lipstick Last No Matter What
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds