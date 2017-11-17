Fun Game: If You Correctly Guess This Metallic Lipstick's Name, You Could Win It

A post shared by Pretty Zombie Cosmetics® 🌙🎃🔮🕸☠ (@prettyzombiecosmetics) on Nov 16, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

Attention: you're going to want approximately 50 tubes of this shade of gray lipstick. Pretty Zombie Cosmetics, purveyors of chicly goth, long-lasting metallic lipsticks, is adding a brand-new shade to its lineup — and it's straight up gorgeous.

According to Pretty Zombie, this tin-foil-esque unnamed shade will hit the brand's site very soon. There's no word on pricing, but most of Pretty Zombie's lippies cost $13. We love this Halloween-themed line year-round, and this newest drop is a little frostier than its existing gray hues, which means it's perfect for when you need to turn into an ice queen (aka every day).

Again, this dreamy hue isn't out yet, and no official name has been given. However, if you go to the Instagram above and correctly comment on what you think the brand, which already sells shades called Morticia and R.I.P., will name this color, you'll win a free tube.

So far, some have guessed Terminator, Mercury, and — our particular favorite — Scissorhands. Whatever the name will be, we're certainly into this futuristic disco-ball look.