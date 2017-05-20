You Spend Good Money at the Salon. Here's How to Make Your Hair Color Last

Going to get your hair colored is a full-blown investment. Sometimes you invest your time — like eight hours! — and sometimes you invest a lot of dinero. It makes sense then that you'd do everything in your power to protect it, right? Who wants an orange, brassy blonde? Or a faded brunette? And if you live for pastels or vivid bright shades, you want to preserve them as long as possible, too!

There are a few keys to keeping your hair color in check. First: invest in a water filter. As a blonde, this seriously changed the game for me, because I wasn't getting the mineral deposits from the hard water in Los Angeles every time I showered. It helped my skin, too! If you don't want to invest just yet, use an apple cider vinegar hair rinse once a week to help get rid of buildup from hard water and chlorine. ACV is an acid, but you won't have to worry about it stripping your hair color because of its low pH level.

I always have worn sunblock on my face and body, but was neglecting my hair. Wearing sunblock when you're out and about can help keep the color from fading or oxidizing! I'm not saying dump sunscreen on your hair; in fact, avoid that at all costs. Instead, look for products that contain sunflower seed oil, which is known to help preserve hair color as an antioxidant. Also, wear hats when you know you'll be hanging in the sun for long periods of time.

In the months you spend out in the sun, it's important to condition and hydrate your hair as much possible. Problem is, many conditioning products can be counterproductive, because they include alcohol, which strips the hair of its hydration and color. Look for leave-in treatments that are alcohol-free. Leave-in treatments create a softer and smoother hair cuticle and work great as a primer before heat styling. It's also great for those of you with natural hair!

Watch the video to see all of the products in action, and let me know your favorite hair color-saving tips!

Products used:

dpHue Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse ($35)

Sun Bum Beach Formula 3 In 1 Leave In Treatment ($15)

T3 Source Hand-Held Shower Filter ($150) (Online Only)

Mizani 25 Miracle Milk ($20)