19 Incredible Jack O'Lantern Makeup Looks to Feed Your Pumpkin Obsession

Nothing screams Halloween quite like a pumpkin, and makeup enthusiasts know it. This year, some of the spookiest beauty looks have been inspired by the king of the vegetable patch, and the following pictures will leave you wondering why you even bothered trying to come up with another costume idea. Read on to see all the ways you could look like a jack-o'-lantern this year, and don't worry – whether you wish to look downright scary or prefer to go the glamorous route, there will be something for you.