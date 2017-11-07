Predicting it! Lavender Eyes Are Going to Be ALL Over Instagram Soon

Remember when we told you that purple highlighter would be the It way to get lit this year? Well, the newest prediction is in: purple eye makeup is about to be everywhere on Instagram. Expect celebrity looks — Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato already tested the royal waters — influencer tutorials, and palettes galore featuring shimmery, "unicorn" colors. No, the unicorn trend isn't done — it's just being reinvented for 2018. This new purple eye makeup trend can be subtle — just a swipe of lavender eyeliner — or intense with a halo of plum shimmer encircling your eyes.

"Purple is trending across so many makeup categories because it's a color that can be worn in different ways by every skin tone," celebrity makeup artist Neil Scibelli told POPSUGAR. "There are so many versions of purples in cosmetics, so I think a lot of people are finding their purple — whether its a pinkish purple, a bluish purple, or even a redish purple. It can bring out the blues and greens in someone's eyes, but it can also make dark eyes pop."

Scibelli also broke down how to incorporate purple into your makeup routine. "Start by applying your purple product with a light hand, and work your way up to laying down your purples more dramatically," he explained. "Lavender and purple eye shadows can be easily worn if you just start with a light sweep across the lids, then build in the crease depending how dramatic you'd like to go. I like mixing a little copper or gold into a purple shadow, which may be more comfortable for those who are not used to wearing just purple on its own. You can also play around with purple mascara or liners for a statement look, without going heavy on the actual eyelid."

He recommends Sonia Kashuk Eye Shadow Quad in Prima Ballerina ($14) or Mally Beauty Evercolor shadow stick in Royal Plum or Over the Taupe ($25 each). Or snag POPSUGAR-favorite Fenty by Rihanna Match Stix Shimmer Skinstickin Unicorn ($25).

Whatever you do or use, check out the looks ahead to inspire your purple smize.