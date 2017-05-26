Colorist Transforms Classic Artwork Into Rainbow Hair

Lately, women dyeing their hair rainbow colors have been finding inspiration from unexpected sources, including the aurora borealis and Star Wars. But if art history speaks to you more than nature or science fiction, you'll love this new trend.

Kansas-based rainbow hair colorist Ursula Goff is drawing from classic works of art to create vibrant mane masterpieces on her clients. Vincent van Gogh's "Starry Night" and Edvard Munch's "The Scream" are just a few of the pieces she's re-created in colorful coifs.

While chocolate chip cookie hair might have been delectable, we think that fine-art hair is a more natural progression of the rainbow trend. After all, beauty is its own art form, and to take the painterly strokes from a canvas and reinterpret them with a few dabs of a stylist's dye brush doesn't seem too far-fetched to us.

According to Goff's Instagram, this series is a tribute to her own background in art. She has dabbled in sketching and painting since the age of 5. "I tend to color hair much the same way I color a canvas, using the same sorts of color application techniques and identical color theory," she explained.

This isn't the first time Goff's work has gone viral. Late last year, she shared two selfies of her own rainbow hair that revealed the problems with social media.

Read on to see all of the colorist's fine-art series and prepare to be completely mesmerized (and want to book a ticket to Kansas)!