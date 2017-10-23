 Skip Nav

Real Techniques Makeup Sponge Collection

Whoa: Real Techniques' $50 Tube of Makeup Sponges Will Last You 3 Years

If you're a makeup sponge fanatic, we bet you swear by the tool — until it comes time to replace those bad boys. As you probably know (but it never hurts to remind), you should replenish the sponge once every three months. The upkeep can be tedious, so that might be why Twitter is freaking out over Real Techniques' latest, limited-edition release, the long-lasting tube of 12 Miracle Complexion Sponges ($50).

If you own this pack of a dozen sponges, it means you'll pretty much be set in the face-beating department for three whole years. Yes, really — you won't have to buy a new one until 2020. If that isn't enough to get you excited, at $50 per set, each individual sponge comes out costing less than $5.

While we think this is a worthy investment to treat yourself to, this technically is a holiday offering, so you can also considering adding it to your gift wish list. Santa, come through!

