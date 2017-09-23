Is Rihanna Launching Skin Care Products, Too? Here's What You Need to Know

In a mere two weeks, Rihanna not only launched a makeup line that shook the entire beauty industry but also debuted a major holiday collection. Now, rumor has it the superstar may have skin care products in the works, too.

The news comes from internet sleuths who realized that on Sept. 15, Rihanna applied for a new trademark for House of Fenty under her company Roraj Trade LLC (which holds the trademarks for Fenty Beauty, Clara Lionel Foundation, and Rihanna's other ventures). It was seemingly first noticed by Rihanna fan @MrMouthAlmighty, who posted a screenshot of the products listed under the trademark's goods and services description. It included "non-medicated skin care preparations, namely, creams, lotions, gels, toners." In other words, prepare to give Rihanna all your money (as if you haven't already!).

That's not all, either. The full goods list, available for anyone to see on trademark database Justia, also covers "cleaners and peels, hand lotions, nail care preparations, artificial nails, nail polish, nail polish removers, nail treatment creams, temporary tattoos for use as cosmetics, shower gels, bath gel, perfume." This means she may not only be looking to launch skin care but also nail products, bath products, and even temporary tattoos (how cool would it be if they looked like her famous ones?)

Of course, at this point, this is all speculation. The trademark application is pending as of its last update on Sept.21. You should also keep in mind that her trademark for Fenty Beauty was registered way, way back in Aug. 2014 and didn't launch until Sept. 2017. In 2014, Rihanna also applied for trademarks for other potential businesses that have yet come to fruition, like Fenty intimates and swimwear. Many big-name celebs do the same — applying for trademarks is not so much a confirmation of a business as it is a way to leave doors open and simultaneously protect them from others profiting off their names.

That minutiae hasn't stopped Twitter from getting excited over the news. Based on all the hype, not to mention the massive retail success of Fenty Beauty (hello, sold-out foundations), customers are ready whether or not Rihanna will launch skin care anytime soon. Start saving up now.

RIHANNA'S COMING OUT WITH A SKINCARE LINE. TAKE MY MONEY!! pic.twitter.com/IFJSpqTAEE — M.🥀 (@MEENAVOGUEE) September 23, 2017

This is all of us: