Rimmel Is Releasing the $7 Drugstore Version of 2017's Hottest Beauty Product

This was the year of many things, but beauty junkies will remember it for giving us an abundance of contour stick products. First there was KKW Beauty's launch, then Fenty Beauty's Match Stix, and now Rimmel London is offering an affordable drugstore version.

You'll have to wait until 2018 to try Rimmel London's Insta Duo Contour Stick, which has a dual-sided, portable applicator. This stick has two smooth, blendable formulas for both contouring and highlighting. In the interest of inclusivity, this chubby stick comes in different shade duos that are optimized to fit a wide range of skin tones.

And the Contour Stick has brought a friend! Included in this launch is the new Rimmel London Wonder Wing Eyeliner Stamp. At first glance, this looks like just another felt-tipped liner, but you can actually use the side of the tip as a stamp. The harder you press, the more intense your winged look comes off.

Attendees at NYC's GenBeauty will have the chance to play around with the Stick and Liner when the pair are previewed at the expo on Sept. 23. If you can't make the trip, read on for a sneak peek of this affordable, on-trend makeup.

Rimmel London Wonder Wing Eyeliner Stamp
Rimmel London Insta Duo Contour Stick
