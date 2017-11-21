 Skip Nav
Rose Gold Highlighter For Deep Skin Tones MakeupforWOC

This Otherworldly Rose Gold Highlighter Was Created For Deep Skin Tones

A post shared by MakeupForWOC on Twitter (@makeupforwomenofcolor) on

If you have medium to dark skin, then you know the struggle of finding a highlighter that doesn't make your cheekbones appear ghost-white and powdery. The sad truth is, many aren't made to look equally brilliant on all skin tones. That's why Tiara Willis, the teen behind wildly popular beauty Twitter account @MakeupforWOC, decided to create her own strobing product with black-owned beauty brand MTF Cosmetics.

In case you're unfamiliar, @MakeupforWOC is hub for more than 116,000+ followers seeking beauty news, swatches, inspiration, and candid discussion about diversity in the beauty industry.

"My content is about the beauty of those underrepresented in the makeup community," Tiara said on the MTF site, "Therefore, creating a highlighter suited for deeper skin tones was important to me. This product is for us, by us."

The "Tiara" highlighter ($10) is a loose rose gold powder that finishes beautifully on the skin by the looks of this swatch:

It's even better in MOTION.

The collab drops on Nov. 24. Shop it here.

