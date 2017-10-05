This Makeup Artist Loves the Saint + Sinner Palette So Much, She Painted It on Her Face

 Skip Nav
This Halloween, why not dress up as something you really love — like your favorite eye shadow palette! That's what makeup artist Jessica A.M. Kalil did in a recent tutorial, and we cannot stop staring at her gorgeous look, which paid homage to Kat Von D's Saint + Sinner.

As beauty junkies all know by now, the packaging for Kat Von D's cathedral-inspired palette is a work of art itself. In her YouTube tutorial, Kalil said that she, too, wanted to re-create the look because she was "mesmerized" when she first saw the palette, which features "starbursts, thin lines, and thick lines."

Although Kalil didn't actually use Saint + Sinner to make the look (she admitted to not having purchased it yet!), she began by applying a fiery red hue over her eyes using the Juvia's Place Saharan Palette ($25). Then, she created a glittery cut crease using NYX Lingerie Eye Tint ($8).

When it came time to put on the skull, Kalil used "a basic lip liner" to draw "two squiggly peaks" onto her face. She stressed that it's important to stay symmetrical with both sides of the face, so the skull looks as fierce as possible. For the exaggerated teeth, Kalil used a black eyeliner to outline all around her lips and mouth. A good pro tip from Kalil is to choose a waterproof one to prevent smudging.

After mapping out the base of her look, it was time for Kalil to fill everything with the gorgeous gold shade. As you can see, the process was long, but the results were so worth it.

If you want to re-create the look in full this Oct. 31 (or literally any other day of the year, because the makeup is that good), you can watch Kalil's entire video above.

