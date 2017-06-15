 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Is What Selena Gomez Would Look Like If She Were a Celebrity in the '70s
ULTA
I Wore the Same Mascara For Over a Decade, but This One Made Me Switch
Sephora
The 1 Liquid Lipstick That Lasts Through Burgers, Makeouts, and Beyond
Beauty News
Milk Makeup Launched a Fabulous Rainbow Glitter Stick For Pride Month
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 5  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
This Is What Selena Gomez Would Look Like If She Were a Celebrity in the '70s

Selena Gomez recently revealed the cinematic music video for her newest single, "Bad Liar." Though the singer had already shared a refreshingly simplistic video for the song upon its release, this newer one feels like a proper music video — as evidenced by the fact that she portrays four different people!

In the quirky video, Selena portrays a high school student, that high school student's parents, and the gym teacher her father is presumably having an affair with. While it's incredible to see the stunning singer rock a mustache and aviator eyeglasses as the father, our favorite look belonged to that of the gym teacher. As the bubbly blond bombshell, Selena wore a Farrah Fawcett-inspired wig with gloriously feathered bangs and all.

Selena's throwback makeover appears to be part of a larger resurgence in '70s trends in both fashion and beauty industries. For example, vintage wire-rimmed glasses — like the pair Selena wears in the video — have made an unexpected comeback. The recent abundance of glittery makeup products also seems to be a nod to the more-is-more makeup mentality of the groovy decade.

Watch the full video in its entirely below — seriously, it's a trip.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Beauty NewsSelena GomezCelebrity HairMusic VideosCelebrity BeautyHair
Join The Conversation
Pippa Middleton
by Brittney Stephens
Camila Cabello "Crying in the Club" Music Video
Music
Camila Cabello's Debut Music Video Is Like Gretchen Weiners's Hair: It's Full of Secrets
by Kelsey Garcia
Perrie Edwards's Photo of Stomach Scar
Beauty News
Perrie Edwards's "Brave" Photo Inspires Fans to Love Their Bodies, Even Their Scars
by Perri Konecky
Tarte Maneater Mascara Review
ULTA
by Erin Cullum
Women React to Kamala Harris Being Silenced
Politics
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds