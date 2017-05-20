You've Never Seen Glitter Highlighter Swatches This Bright Before

Many shimmery, holographic products claim to be "magical," but indie brand Glitter Injections's new highlighter actual is. The glitter strobing cream is blindingly bright, and it actually doesn't come off under running water (just watch the Instagram video ahead!). So you can really be a mermaid, swimming in the ocean with moonbeams on your cheeks — or bum!

The highlighters come in five festive shades: Fame (iridescent gold), Autograph (purple), She's Jelly (green), Own the Stage (red), and Fan Mail (green). Plus, now you can snag the whole set for $88 (normally $100) online here. Keep reading to see gorgeous swatches of these highlighters.