Did Selena Gomez Get Lavender Hair? We Investigate

Three makes a trend, and in the past month, Selena Gomez has given us a trio of damn near heart-stopping hair switcharoos. First, and most ubiquitous, was when the "Wolves" singer casually showed up to the American Music Awards sporting a brand-new bleached blond lob. Then, she wore rainbow bangs in a move that made us wonder if Selena's dye job was just a precursor to rainbow hair. (It was not meant to be; the fringe was faux.) And now, she's sporting lavender hair — sort of.

In an Instagram posted by makeup artist Hung Vanngo, Selena can be seen doing what she does best: serving a fierce beauty look and making us question reality. Her roots and the crown of her hair look normal (and her dark brows look so, so good juxtaposed against her icy strands). But if you bring your eyes south, you can see there's some lavender on the ends of her hair. What, now?



There could be a few (dye-free) reasons Selena looks this way. The hue is almost an exact replica of the tank top she's wearing, so most likely there's some Instagram filter trickery or light reflecting going on here. We're pretty sure Selena just fooled us again, but we're not mad about it. Just take a look at how well her frosty strands complement the soft purple shade. If this coloring is the result of a (happy) accident, we totally approve of Selena making it permanent sometime in the future.