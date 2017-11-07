 Skip Nav
Sephora's Once-a-Year VIB Rouge Sale Is HERE!

The most wonderful time of the year just got even more wonderful with the arrival of every beauty junkie's favorite holiday: the Sephora VIB Rouge sale.

OK, so it's not an actual holiday, but it might as well be given the major discounts. For two date ranges, Nov. 3-6 and again Nov. 10-15, Sephora is giving its Beauty Insider Rouge members 20 percent off in stores and online with the code "20FORROUGE." From Nov. 10-15, VIB members and Beauty Insiders can join in. If you're a VIB member, you can use the code "20FORVIB" for 20 percent off. Meanwhile, Beauty Insiders can take 15 percent off with the code "INSIDER15." The best part is you can use these codes as often as you wish.

If you haven't already signed up for Sephora's rewards program, here's a refresher on how the tiers work: being a Beauty Insider is free, VIB members spend $350 per year, and Rouge members spend $1,000 per year. Depending on your level, you could get gifts, free beauty classes, makeovers, free shipping, and invites to events.

Ahead, check out some top picks we've got our eyes on. Get a head start on some holiday shopping!

Dr Jart+ Tarot of Masks
Beautyblender Blenders For All Seasons
Huda Beauty Contour & Strobe Lip Set
Tarte Limited-Edition Artful Accessories Brush Set
Dyson Blown-A-Ouai Set
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Trio
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit Volume 3
Pat McGrath Labs LuxeTrance Lipstick
ColourPop Golden State of Mind Shadow Palette
Drunk Elephant Volume 1: Hot Date
