Get Your Fine Self to Sephora, Where This Crazy Sale Is on — For 1 Week Only!

By now, you have probably set a recurring calendar alert every Thursday morning to check out Sephora's Weekly Wow Sale, which offers a 50 percent discount on buzzy products.

First it was palettes, then it was eyebrow kits, and now it's a wonderful mix of things that will make your skin soft, smooth, and all kinds of supple. But be sure to get your fine self to a computer or Sephora store fast, because this sale only lasts for one week — and its products can sell out much faster than that.

Urban Decay Naked Smoky Palette ($27)
Smashbox Step-by-Step Contouring Palette ($18)
Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar Refreshing & Refining Moisturizer ($20)
Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar Dry ($20)
Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar SPF 50 ($20)
Philosophy Hope in a Jar ($20)
