Get Your Fine Self to Sephora, Where This Crazy Sale Is on — For 1 Week Only!

By now, you have probably set a recurring calendar alert every Thursday morning to check out Sephora's Weekly Wow Sale, which offers a 50 percent discount on buzzy products.

First it was palettes, then it was eyebrow kits, and now it's a wonderful mix of things that will make your skin soft, smooth, and all kinds of supple. But be sure to get your fine self to a computer or Sephora store fast, because this sale only lasts for one week — and its products can sell out much faster than that.