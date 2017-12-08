Sephora Weekly Wow Sale | Nov. 7-13, 2017
Hold Up — Sephora Is Discounting Popular Highlighters, Mascaras, and Palettes (For 1 Week Only!)
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Hold Up — Sephora Is Discounting Popular Highlighters, Mascaras, and Palettes (For 1 Week Only!)
It's that time, beauty addicts! Sephora's Weekly Wow sale is here, and it includes some especially impressive goodies this time around. We're talking about favorites from Becca, Fenty Beauty, Urban Decay, and more. Take a look at these incredible deals and score a few items right in time for the holidays. These products would be the best stocking stuffers ever.
Naked Ultimate Basics Eyeshadow Palette
$54 $27
Limited-Edition Posh Pout Quick Dry & Glossy Lip Set
$64
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette
$59
Limited-Edition Buried Treasure Eyeshadow Palette - Rainforest of the SeaTM Collection
$36
GRANDIÔSE Extreme Wide-Angle Extreme Volume Mascara
$32
Lip Palette
$48
0previous images
-22more images