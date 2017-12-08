 Skip Nav
Hold Up — Sephora Is Discounting Popular Highlighters, Mascaras, and Palettes (For 1 Week Only!)
Hold Up — Sephora Is Discounting Popular Highlighters, Mascaras, and Palettes (For 1 Week Only!)

It's that time, beauty addicts! Sephora's Weekly Wow sale is here, and it includes some especially impressive goodies this time around. We're talking about favorites from Becca, Fenty Beauty, Urban Decay, and more. Take a look at these incredible deals and score a few items right in time for the holidays. These products would be the best stocking stuffers ever.

Urban Decay
Naked Ultimate Basics Eyeshadow Palette
$54 $27
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Urban Decay Beauty Products
Becca
Liquid Crystal Glow Gloss
$22
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Becca Lip Gloss
Tarte
Limited-Edition Posh Pout Quick Dry & Glossy Lip Set
$64
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Tarte Lip Products
Lancôme
GRANDIÔSE Waterproof Mascara
$32
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Lancôme Mascara
Sephora Eye Shadow
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette
$59
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Eye Shadow
Becca
Light Chaser Highlighter
$34
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Becca Makeup
Tarte
Limited-Edition Buried Treasure Eyeshadow Palette - Rainforest of the SeaTM Collection
$36
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Tarte Eye Shadow
Lancôme
GRANDIÔSE Extreme Wide-Angle Extreme Volume Mascara
$32
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Lancôme Mascara
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Lip Palette
$48
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Products
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
