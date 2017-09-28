 Skip Nav
These 3 Cult-Fave Products Are Half Off at Sephora This Week

Every seven days, we are #blessed with a new round of products that Sephora offers for half off, per their Weekly Wow Sale. This time around, three cult-favorite items are discounted.

We crunched the numbers, and if you choose to shop the sale, you could save up to a whopping $39. With that in mind, we give you full permission to hit up the Weekly Wow products and use that extra money to treat yourself . . . to more beauty products of course!

Ahead, take a gander at the Weekly Wow Sale. Remember, as the name implies, these reduced prices will only last for seven short days — or until stock sells out.

Make Up For Ever Artist Rouge Lipstick
Benefit Watt's Up! Cream-to-Powder Highlighter
Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick
